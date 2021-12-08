OSU notebook: Four Beavers named to all-Far West Region teams

Four Oregon State men's soccer players nabbed all-Far West Region honors for their performance this season. Sofiane Djeffal and redshirt seniors Tyrone Mondi and Tsiki Ntsabeleng nabbed first-team honors, and freshman Joran Gerbet received second-team recognition.

Earning his second first-team selection of his career, Djeffal has been named a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist as well as the Pac-12 player of the year this fall. The midfielder was named to the all-Pac-12 first team all four seasons of his career at Oregon State.

Mondi earned his second all-Far West Region nod, having landed on the all-region second team for the 2020 season. The midfielder was the Beavers' top scorer this season, scoring eight goals. Leading the Pac-12 in goals (8) and points (21) during the regular season, Mondi was named the Pac-12's offensive player of the year. He also earned all-Pac-12 first-team honors.

Ntsabeleng also collected first-team all-Pac-12 honors this fall. The forward led Oregon State and is third in the Pac-12 in the assists category with eight and also scored five goals. In the points category, Ntsabeleng is tied for fourth in the conference with fellow Beaver Djeffal, each tallying 18.

In addition to being named to his first all-Far West Region second team, Gerbet was first-team all-Pac-12 and was named the Pac-12 freshman of the year. He was also named No. 58 on Top Drawer Soccer's midseason Top 100 freshman list.

Women's soccer

Oregon State has added LSU transfer Reese Moffatt to the 2022 team.

"We are very excited about adding Reese to our Beaver family," coach Lauren Sinacola said in a news release. "She is a strong defender that is extremely composed on the ball to go along with a great range of pass. On top of that, she is a great person who will fit into what we are about at Oregon State."

The Langley, British Columbia, native plans to join the Beavers this upcoming spring and intends to study new media communications.

Moffatt started 63 of 77 games played during her four-year career at LSU. Moffatt helped LSU win a SEC tournament championship in 2018 and has appeared in two NCCA tournaments, including this past season.

"I choose Oregon State because of the competitive environment and unified team culture that are all wrapped up into one," commented Moffatt. "They have a great soccer program that looks to get better every day and pushes you to hit the next level. The campus and surrounding areas are also extremely beautiful and will only add to my experience in Corvallis."

