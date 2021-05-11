OSU soccer: Beavers receiver honors

Four Oregon State men’s soccer players earned United Soccer Coaches’ all-Far West Region honors.

Gloire Amanda, Sofiane Djeffal and Joe Hafferty all received first-team honors, while Tyrone Mondi was selected to the second team.

Amanda, earned all-Pac-12 first-team honors and is a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy. The forward leads the nation in both points and goals, with 37 and 15, respectively. He set the Oregon State record for points in a season, and ended his junior campaign tied with Alan Gordon for second on the Beavers’ single-season goals list. He is sixth in program history with 25 career goals.

Djeffal is a three-time all-Pac-12 first-team selection, and was the Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2018. The midfielder tallied six goals and two assists this season, despite missing three matches due to injury. Djeffal currently has 15 career assists, tying him for fifth in Oregon State history.

Hafferty was a stalwart for the Oregon State back-line over the last four seasons. The defender earned his second-straight all-Pac-12 first-team nod, and was part of a Beavers defense that conceded less than a goal per contest on average. Hafferty was selected with the 37th overall pick in January’s MLS SuperDraft, and will join the Seattle Sounders organization.