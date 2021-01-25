OSU women's soccer: Beavers announce upcoming Pac-12 schedule

The Oregon State women's soccer team will play six home Pac-12 games during the upcoming season that starts Feb. 26.

The Beavers will participate in 12 conference games with one being a special nnconference rivalry matchup against Oregon on March 20. In addition to the conference matchups, Oregon State will play four non-conference games, yet to be announced. Two of those games will be against conference competitors.

OSU is set to open its conference schedule with the team's home-opener against California on Feb. 26. On Feb. 28, the team will host Stanford for a nonconference game. The Beavers will then head on the road to Los Angeles to play against USC and UCLA on March 5 and 7, respectively.

Following its first road conference games, Oregon State will host six Pac-12 games in a row. The Beavers' first conference weekend at home will see the Arizona teams with the Wildcats on Friday, March 12 and the Sun Devils on Sunday, March 14.

On March 20, OSU will see its first rivalry matchup against the Ducks at home before heading to the Bay Area to play Stanford on March 26 and California on March 28 (extra nonconference game).

Returning home, the Beavers will play their final Pac-12 home weekend against Colorado (April 2) and Utah (April 4).

For the final stretch of the season, Oregon State will head on the road for three games. First, the Beavers will head north to face Washington State on Friday, April 9 before concluding the weekend in Seattle on April 11. OSU will close the regular season with a second rivalry matchup at of Oregon on April 11.

