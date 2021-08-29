OSU women's soccer: Beavers blank New Mexico on the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Oregon State women's soccer team earned its first road win on the season with a 3-0 victory over Mountain West contender New Mexico on Sunday.

The Beavers are now 4-0 on the season.

"I'm extremely proud of the outcome today," coach Lauren Sinacola said. "The entire team puts in the work day in and day out, which gave us the confidence and ability to show up and compete today. This was a solid team win and I can't wait to take this game, learn from it, and start another week of preparation."

Sophomore Amber Jackson opened scoring for the Beavers in the 13th minute, finding the net with an assist from redshirt junior Helena Brown. In the 34th minute, freshman Aidan Brown put the Beavers up 2-0 with an unassisted goal. Redshirt junior Madison Ellsworth posted the third goal with a header, assisted by senior Laura Galceran, in the 52nd minute.

Bridgette Skiba and Hailey Coll combined for the shutout. Oregon State took 10 corner kicks and tallied eight shots on goal out of 18 shots total.

The Beavers will travel to Connecticut next weekend to take on Yale and Central Connecticut State.

