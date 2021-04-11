OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall 2-0 at Washington

SEATTLE — The Oregon State women’s soccer team came up short in a 2-0 Pac-12 loss at No. 22 Washington on Sunday night.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t play well today,” coach Matt Kagan said. “I give a lot of credit to Washington. This was the first time this year I felt like we didn’t give a great effort.”

The Huskies came out with a fire, tallying six shots before scoring the first goal of the game in the 27th minute.

The Beavers’ sole shot on goal came off a high ball from Brianna McReynolds in the 37th minute. Sydney Studer shot a rocket of a free kick into the goal box where it was headed by a Washington defender. McReynolds collected the ball for the shot on goal from just outside the box.

Just two minutes later, the Huskies scored on a penalty kick for the 2-0 lead.

Oregon State saw more possession time in the second half but the Washington defense did not allow one shot on goal the entire half.

Around the 65-minute mark, Studer dribbled the ball from the back, on OSU’s defensive half, past four defenders for an attempt at a goal but the shot went wide.

Goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba had five saves with the OSU defense combining to stop 25 of 27 shots from Washington.

“We have one more great opportunity against Oregon,” Kagan said of Friday’s 6 p.m. game at Oregon. “We will be ready to go.”

