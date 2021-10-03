OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall at Cal, 2-1

BERKELEY, Calif. — The Oregon State women's soccer team fell to California 2-1 on Sunday.

"Unfortunate result on the road," coach Lauren Sinacola said. "Cal played us well and made it very difficult on us. We are looking forward to getting home, recovering and refocusing on what we can learn from this weekend and how we can grow heading into next weekend."

The Golden Bears scored first in the 31st minute. Junior Brianna McReynolds was quick to answer, scoring a goal off of a free kick in the 33rd minute to put Oregon State on the board. The Beavers held Cal to a 1-1 tie for 48 minutes before the Golden Bears found the net again in the 81st minute to take a 2-1 lead.

The Beavers return to Lorenz Field to host Arizona State at 6 p.m. Thursday and Arizona at 1 p.m. on Oct. 10.

