OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall in overtime
OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall in overtime

EUGENE — The Oregon State women’s soccer team battled Oregon to a stalemate for over 96 minutes but fell 1-0 in overtime Friday night.

“This was a tough way to end the season,” OSU coach Matt Kagan said. “I give credit to Oregon for the good set-piece [and the game-winning goal]. We have a very young group that will be back and ready to go in the fall!”

The Ducks took the overtime win with the first shot of overtime in the 97th minute.

Bridgette Skiba totaled five saves with redshirt-sophomore Maddy Ellsworth coming back for a team save in the 34th minute.

