OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall to California

The Oregon State women’s soccer team fell 3-1 to No. 14 California Friday night.

Sophomore Brianna McReynolds scored the first goal of the game. Abby Schwartz sent a pass into the penalty area and after dodging through two defenders, McReynolds sent her shot into the net from just six yards out to give Oregon State the 1-0 lead.

It was all California after that, however.

McReynolds led the team with five shots and has scored a goal in all three games on the season.

The Beavers return to action at 3 p.m. Sunday as they host No. 3 Stanford.

