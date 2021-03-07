OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall to No. 3 UCLA in overtime

The Oregon State women’s soccer team tied the score in regulation but No. 3 UCLA took the 2-1 overtime win on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

“We stood toe-to-toe with a top-five team and stuck to our game plan,” coach Matt Kagan said. “We were organized, gritty and we created some good chances. The call at the end was unlucky but I am super proud of our group.”

The Bruins started with the ball putting pressure on the Beavers defense. Their first shot came in the sixth minute, but the OSU defense worked UCLA hard, allowing just two shots in the first 20 minutes.

Freshman Amber Jackson took the Beavers’ only shot in the first half at the 21-minute mark just before Oregon State notched its first corner kick. Neither Jackson’s shot nor the corner kick resulted in a goal.

Keeping up the pressure on both sides, the Bruins got on the board with a goal in the 45th minute, just 50 seconds before the end of the first half.

The Beavers increased their offensive pressure into the second half but could not find a chance until 20 minutes in.