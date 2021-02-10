OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall to Portland, 4-3

PORTLAND — Sophomore Brianna McReynolds scored two goals to lead the Oregon State women’s soccer team but it was host Portland taking home the 4-3 victory Wednesday.

“I want to give a ton of credit to Portland,” coach Matt Kagan said. “They were dominant in the second half and we didn’t respond well. We need to do a better job coaching and our players need to do a better job executing. This is a good lesson for us before the start of conference.”

McReynolds opened scoring just 1:10 into the game. The Beavers earned a penalty kick and McReynolds placed the ball just out of the goalkeeper’s reach in the lower net.

Just over 10 minutes later, McReynolds put the Beavers (1-1) up 2-0 as sophomore Abby Schwartz sent a perfectly placed pass up centerfield for McReynolds to score from 15 yards out in the 14th minute.

Portland got on the board in the 29th minute. After a foul on junior Sydney Studer, the Pilots sent a penalty kick past junior goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba and into the net.

The Beavers answered in less than three minutes. Senior Kaillen Fried took a corner kick and for the second time in as many games, Studer made for the perfect target as she headed the ball into the goal.