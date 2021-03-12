OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall to Wildcats

Nicole Nickerson scored her first goal of the season, but the Oregon State women’s soccer team fell to Arizona 3-1 Friday evening at Lorenz Field in Corvallis, Ore.

“Arizona took it to us in the first 10 minutes, and we couldn’t recover,” said Oregon State head coach Matt Kagan. “I’m disappointed with how we started the game and dug ourselves a hole. Teams in this conference make you pay for those types of lapses and that’s what happened tonight. We need to bounce back on Sunday.”