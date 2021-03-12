 Skip to main content
OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall to Wildcats
Nicole Nickerson scored her first goal of the season, but the Oregon State women’s soccer team fell to Arizona 3-1 Friday evening at Lorenz Field in Corvallis, Ore.

“Arizona took it to us in the first 10 minutes, and we couldn’t recover,” said Oregon State head coach Matt Kagan. “I’m disappointed with how we started the game and dug ourselves a hole. Teams in this conference make you pay for those types of lapses and that’s what happened tonight. We need to bounce back on Sunday.”

Nickerson found the net in the 50th, heading home a Kaillen Fried free kick. Overall, Oregon State held a 14-10 advantage on shots in the contest.

Oregon State will be back in action at noon on Sunday when the Beavers host Arizona State. That game will air live on Pac-12 Networks.

