OSU women's soccer: Beavers hire Sinacola as women's soccer coach

Oregon State has hired Lauren Sinacola as the head women's soccer coach. The decision is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.

Sinacola spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Notre Dame, helping the team climb as high as No. 13 in the national rankings during her tenure. She helped lead the Fighting Irish to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2019, culminating in a 1-0 victory over Saint Louis in the first round. Four Notre Dame players earned All-ACC honors during Sinacola’s time with the squad.

“I am excited and grateful to be the next head women’s soccer coach at Oregon State University,” Sinacola said. “The moment I set foot on campus, I realized how special the university, people and community are. I want to thank President Becky Johnson, Director of Athletics Scott Barnes, Senior Associate Athletic Directors Jacque Bruns and Kimya Massey, and the entire search committee for putting their belief in me to lead our student-athletes on the women’s soccer team.