 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU women's soccer: Beavers lose to Stanford
OSU WOMEN’S SOCCER

OSU women's soccer: Beavers lose to Stanford

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Beaver Sports Logo Dark Gray

STANFORD, California — The Oregon State women’s soccer team scored a late-game goal but it was No. 23 Stanford taking the 3-1 win Friday night.

Junior Sydney Studer put the Beavers on the board in the 72nd minute as she scored the final goal of the night.

An offside call on Oregon State gave the ball to the Cardinal early on in the 71st minute. Stanford brought the ball to the OSU goalie box where Studer stole it and crossed the field to score the goal.

Bridgette Skiba saved three shots while the Cardinal held a slight 13-12 lead in shots.

The Beavers will stay in the Bay Area to play No. 22 California on Sunday for an afternoon match.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News