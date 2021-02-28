OSU women's soccer: Beavers rally to upset No. 3 Cardinal

For just the second time in program history, the Oregon State women’s soccer team defeated No. 3 Stanford and the Beavers rallied for a 2-1 home win Sunday.
“I am so proud of our group,” coach Matt Kagan said. “We faced a ton of adversity coming off a tough loss on Friday and going down a goal today to one of the top teams in the nation. This was a program win.”
The first 25 minutes saw the Beavers and the Cardinal going back and forth. OSU opened up the net for a couple of chances but was unable to get the shot off due to the Stanford defense.
In the 26th minute, a Cardinal player took a shot on goal, and in the ensuing scuffle, Samantha Williams scored the first goal of the game for Stanford. The Cardinal took the 1-0 lead into the half.
After pressing hard for 10 minutes, redshirt-junior McKenzie Weinert tied the score with a tip into the goal in the 54th minute. Freshman Amber Jackson headed a corner kick from senior Kaillen Fried in order for Weinert to tip the ball from just in front of the goalkeeper.
Stanford had a chance to take the lead in the 82nd minute. The Cardinal took a shot that made it past junior goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba but Fried was there to head the ball away from the net for a crucial save.
Just over a minute after the Cardinal’s close call, Abby Schwartz scored the game-winning goal. Bringing the ball close to the end line, Brianna McReynolds passed to Schwartz to take the one-touch shot. Tipping off the goalkeeper’s hands, the ball fell in the net.
Stanford outshot Oregon State 15-6, with a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal. The Beavers’ one corner kick of the game resulted in their first goal. Skiba out-saved Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Meyer 5-1.
“I am so happy for our resilient players and my staff,” Kagan. “We had many strong performances from many different players. Now it is time to enjoy the win, recover and get ready for another tough weekend in L.A.”
The Beavers return to play with a road trip to USC on Friday and UCLA on Sunday.