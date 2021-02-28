OSU women's soccer: Beavers rally to upset No. 3 Cardinal

For just the second time in program history, the Oregon State women’s soccer team defeated No. 3 Stanford and the Beavers rallied for a 2-1 home win Sunday.

“I am so proud of our group,” coach Matt Kagan said. “We faced a ton of adversity coming off a tough loss on Friday and going down a goal today to one of the top teams in the nation. This was a program win.”

The first 25 minutes saw the Beavers and the Cardinal going back and forth. OSU opened up the net for a couple of chances but was unable to get the shot off due to the Stanford defense.

In the 26th minute, a Cardinal player took a shot on goal, and in the ensuing scuffle, Samantha Williams scored the first goal of the game for Stanford. The Cardinal took the 1-0 lead into the half.

After pressing hard for 10 minutes, redshirt-junior McKenzie Weinert tied the score with a tip into the goal in the 54th minute. Freshman Amber Jackson headed a corner kick from senior Kaillen Fried in order for Weinert to tip the ball from just in front of the goalkeeper.

Stanford had a chance to take the lead in the 82nd minute. The Cardinal took a shot that made it past junior goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba but Fried was there to head the ball away from the net for a crucial save.