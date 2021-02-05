OSU women's soccer: Beavers take a 3-0 win at Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Oregon State women’s soccer team opened the season with a 3-0 win at Idaho on Friday afternoon.

“After a long time off we were so excited to finally play someone other than ourselves,” OSU coach Matt Kagan said. “I am very proud of our group for controlling the match and scoring some very good goals. Idaho was organized and exposed us a bit which gives us some things to work on as we move forward.”

The Beavers opened scoring in the 19th minute as junior Laura Galceran sent the ball into the lower left corner of the net. A spin move by sophomore Brianna McReynolds led to the goal from 20 yards out.

In the 29th minute, junior Sydney Studer went for a header off a corner kick by Kaillen Fried for the Beavers' second goal.

OSU maintained the 2-0 lead heading into halftime after attempting seven shots and allowing just one shot by the Vandals.

A yellow card on Idaho gave McReynolds the perfect opportunity for a score off a free kick. She sent the ball soaring into the net for a 3-0 lead.

“Celebrating the goal with my teammates felt so rewarding,” Galceran said. “We have been waiting and working very hard for our first game, and seeing it pay off today definitely motivates us for what’s to come.”