OSU women's soccer: Kagan steps down as coach

Matt Kagan has stepped down from his position as Oregon State women's soccer coach to pursue other opportunities effective immediately, Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Wednesday.

“We thank coach Kagan for his dedication, and for his commitment to improving our team’s results over the course of his time at OSU,” Barnes said. “We wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

Kagan helped guide the Beavers to a 15-17-3 record during his two seasons with the team, including an 11-6-2 mark during the 2019 campaign.

“I want to thank Oregon State for the last two years,” Kagan said. “We made impressive progress in a short amount of time. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of things into perspective for my family, and we are looking forward to our next chapter.”

Associate head coach Nick Stirrett will serve as interim coach until a permanent replacement is hired. Oregon State will immediately begin a national search to appoint a new head coach.

