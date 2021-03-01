OSU women's soccer: Schwartz, Fried earn Pac-12 honors

Oregon State sophomore Abby Schwartz and senior Kaillen Fried were named the Pac-12's offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.

“I’m extremely happy for both Abby and Kaillen,” coach Matt Kagan said. “Although these are individual awards, these two are selfless human beings who put the team’s success first. Kaillen made one of the best defensive plays I’ve seen in a long time and Abby finished her opportunity to help the team win.”

Fried played a crucial part in the Beavers defense against No. 13 California and No. 3 Stanford. In the historic 2-1 win Sunday against the Cardinal, Fried was a member of a defense that allowed just one goal on 15 shots. Knotted at 1-1, Stanford took a shot that made it past the Beavers goalkeeper, but Fried went up for the ball and headed it away from the net to keep the game tied.

Fried also assisted with the first goal against the Cardinal.

Schwartz scored the game-winning goal against the Cardinal.

Oregon State last earned the offensive player of the week award in September 2019 when Brianna McReynolds notched her first career hat trick. The last Beaver to win the defensive player of the week was Allison Pantuso in October 2017.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0