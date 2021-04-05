OSU women's soccer: Studer earns conference honor

Oregon State junior Sydney Studer was named the Pac-12 Conference’s women's soccer defensive player of the week on Monday.

“Syd had a super weekend helping to anchor our defense and score three huge goals in a two-win weekend,” coach Matt Kagan said. “I am very happy for her and the whole team for securing two great results.”

A solid defender all weekend, Studer was able to get in front of the net during set pieces and took advantage of those opportunities. Offensively, Studer headed two balls into the net off corner kicks for goals in the first seven minutes against Utah on Sunday. She completed the hat trick with another header to give OSU a 3-0 lead off a Maddy Ellsworth free kick.

Studer is the third Beaver to earn a weekly award this season, joining Abby Schwartz and Kaillen Fried notched the first two honors from the conference this season when they were named offensive and defensive player of the week, respectively, on March 1.

