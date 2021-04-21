OSU women's soccer: Studer lands Pac-12 honor

Oregon State's Sydney Studer was named to the all-Pac- 12 women's soccer second team.

“Syd had an outstanding year, both offensively and defensively,” OSU coach Matt Kagan said. “Awards in the Pac-12 are extremely hard to achieve and Syd deserves this accolade. We are all very proud of her!”

Studer has been a strong player on both sides of the field. A defensive player, she found her way to contribute on offense. Just a couple of weeks ago, Studer was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week after scoring a hat trick against Utah.

Studer led the team with 14 points and seven goals. All but one of her scores came on headers off corner kicks (including all three in her hat trick). The final goal was taken from the defensive box to the other side of the field for a shot into the net.

