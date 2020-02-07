OSU men's golf: Beavers tield for 14th

WAIKOLOA, Hawai’i — The No. 22 Oregon State men’s golf team made a late charge in the second round of the 29th Annual Amer Ari Invitational on Friday.

The Beavers dropped in 10 birdies on their second nine holes of the day to put themselves in position for a strong finish. They are currently tied for 14th place with a 1-under 285-290—575 at the par-72, 7,074-yard Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins Saturday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Everything that could go wrong went wrong to begin the day,” Oregon State coach Jon Reehoorn said. “The guys did a really good job of battling back the last six to eight holes and making sure they took care of the getable par-5’s.

“In the end, they saved what could have been a pretty miserable day and now we need to keep the momentum going into tomorrow.”

Kyosuke Hara had the Beavers’ best round of the day, a 2-under 70, to move seven spots up the leaderboard to a tie for 31st place with a 3-under 71-70—141. The senior from Honolulu, Hawai’i has eight birdies through the first 36 holes of the tournament.

Carson Barry has been steady throughout the week, shooting a 1-under 71-73—143 that has him in a tie for 49th place. Sean Kato is tied for 58th with an even-par 69-75—144.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0