OSU roundup: Beavers clinch softball series win at California

Senior standout Mariah Mazon earned her 11th win of the season as No. 23 Oregon State routed California, 8-0, Saturday afternoon in Berkeley. With the win, the Beavers clinched the Pac-12 series with the Golden Bears.

Mazon (11-3) gave up four hits with two walks while striking out four in five innings of work.

Freshman Kiki Escobar went 3-for-4 and drove in a run to lead the offense. Savanah Whatley had two hits, and two RBI and scored a run. Frankie Hammoude had two hits, an RBI and a run scored and Des Rivera was 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Freshman Sarah Haendiges pitched a scoreless sixth to seal the victory

Haendiges played a larger role in the Beavers' 4-0 victory to open the series on Friday night. Haendiges (8-2) threw a complete-game shutout, giving up two hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Oregon State took the lead in the fourth. Eliana Gottlieb and Hammoude singled and Madison Simon doubled and the Beavers took advantage of two errors by the Golden Bears to plate three runs.

Grace Messmer extended OSU's lead to 4-0 in the top of the seventh with an infield single, scoring Whatley.

Escobar had two hits, including a double, and Simon went 2-for 3 and drove in a run. Messmer was 1-for-3 with walk, two RBI and a run scored.

The Beavers (28-8, 4-4) go for the series sweep at California (21-14, 3-5) at noon Sunday.

Track and field

Redshirt junior Grace Fetherstonhaugh set a school record in the 1500 meters on Friday night to lead Oregon State to an outstanding opening day at the Hayward Premier meet at Hayward Field.

The redshirt junior from took third place in 4 minutes, 17.25 seconds to shatter the old record of 4:17.77, set by All-American Laura Carlyle at Stanford in 2012. Carlyle’s was the second-oldest individual running mark on the OSU record list.

Fetherstonhaugh now holds two school standards. She set the 5000-meter record of 15:58.93 at the 2021 Pacific-10 Conference meet at UCLA. Her former best in the 1500 was 4:20.01, set last year in Portland.

She wasn’t the only OSU standout in the 1500. Redshirt junior Kaylee Mitchell took fourth place in 4:17.26 and also broke Carlyle’s former record to establish the No. 2 time in school history. Mitchell’s former PR was 4:20.17, also set in 2021 at Portland.

Senior Mari Friedman placed fifth in the 14:18.20, shaving nearly seven seconds off her old PR (4:25.16), set last year at the OSU High performance Meet. Friedman’s time now ranks fourth overall at OSU.

Freshman Isabelle Esler took third in the javelin at 151 feet, 8 inches, the sixth-best mark in school history. That’s 12 feet better than her old PR of 139-6, set at the OSU Pacific Northwest Invitational on March 19.

Other all-time top-10 marks were set by sophomore Amber Jackson in the 3000-meter steeplechase and redshirt freshman Jade Whitfield in the hammer. Jackson’s 10:49.53 clocking took seventh and was the No. 9 time in OSU history; Whitfield placed 14th and her mark of 154-3 was No. 10 overall.

The Hayward Premier meet concluded on Saturday but results were not available at press time.

Men's rowing

Oregon State was unable to overcome a strong Washington team Saturday morning in Seattle.

The Beavers Varsity 8 finished second to Washington, as the boat of Ethan deBorja (coxswain), Dylan Stengel, Ryan Ghalayini, Jackson Mastrorilli, Cal Labonski, Tristan Gavin, Ryan Coulter, Nils Patrick and Colin Lindquist clocked in with a time of 6:01.52.

Oregon State’s JV 8 also placed behind the Huskies, with a time of 6:11.82. The Beavers’ Varsity 4 finished third in its four-team race, clocking in at 7:11.02. The OSU 3V8 opened the day by coming in third in a four-boat field with a time of 6:24.45.

The Beavers will head to the Bay Area next weekend for the Redwood Shores Invitational.

