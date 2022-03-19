OSU roundup: Beavers fall 5-3 at Arizona State

Oregon State hit two home runs Friday in a 5-3 Pac-12 softball loss at No. 24 Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona.

Sophomore Tarni Stepto (8-2) took the loss for the 23rd-ranked Beavers (22-5, 0-1). Stepto allowed five runs over three innings on three hits and five walks with three strikeouts.

Freshman Sarah Haendiges pitched three scoreless innings of relief, striking out four with no hits with three walks.

Freshman Eliana Gottlieb had two of Oregon State's five hits, including her fifth home run of the season. Charity Sevaaetasi also had a solo home run, her fifth of the season.

Gottlieb drove in the Beavers' first run of the day with a two-out single to enter to score Jade Soto in the third.

Mac Morgan (10-1) went the distance to earn the win for the Sun Devils (20-5, 1-0).

The three-game series continues with games on Saturday and Sunday.

Men's rowing

Oregon State defeated Gonzaga on Saturday morning at Dexter Lake, as the two teams battled through the rain.

The Beavers’ Varsity 8 outpaced the Zags by five seconds, clocking in at 6 minutes, 5.3 seconds.

Oregon State’s Varsity 8 was comprised of Ethan deBorja, Andrew Balsbaugh, Ryan Ghalayini, Brian Tames, Colin Lindquist, Tristan Gavin, Cal Labonski, Nils Patrick and Ryan Coulter.

The Beavers’ JV8 was also victorious, besting Gonzaga with a time of 6:17.9. Oregon State’s 3V8 and 4V8’s took first and second, respectively in the third race of the day, outpacing the Zags' 3V8.

Oregon State will face off with Washington on April 2 in Seattle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.