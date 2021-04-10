OSU softball: Allen's homer gives Beavers upset of Huskies

Morgan Allen blasted a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Oregon State softball team to a 3-1 upset of No. 6 Washington on Saturday.

It was Allen’s first home run and came against her former team. It also helped the Beavers get a split of Saturday’s doubleheader after they dropped the opener, 4-2.

Frankie Hammoude belted her 12th homer of the season, a two-run shot in the seventh of the opener.

“Nerissa (Eason) and Trystan (Melancon) did a great job in the circle today,” coach Laura Berg said of their performance in the nightcap. “We need to make adjustments quicker in the game but I’m excited for the team. I’m pumped for Morgan. She came up clutch for us.”

The Beavers (15-16, 3-8) and Huskies close out the series at noon on Sunday.

