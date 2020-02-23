OSU softball: Beavers blank Fullerton

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Oregon State's softball team wrapped up the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Cal State Fullerton.

Fallon Molnar and Missy Nunes did the damage at the plate and Mariah Mazon picked up her third shutout of the season in the circle for the Beavers (10-5).

Nunes put the Beavers on the board with an RBI double into left field in the first and Molnar homered in the fifth.

Cal State Fullerton opened the sixth with back-to-back walks, but Mazon showed her experience with a strikeout for the first out of the inning. Ashton Phillips caught the second out in the outfield and held the runners at first and second and Mazon then ended the threat with another fly out.

Mazon had back-to-back strikeouts in the seventh and ended it with a ground out.

Mazon finished with nine strikeouts and only allowed two hits to improve to 5-5 on the season. Over the course of the weekend, Mazon pitched 31⅔ innings over five appearances and limited batters to a .170 batting average while holding a 0.88 ERA. On the season, the junior has a 1.16 ERA.

The Beavers picked up an 8-5 win over UC Riverside late Saturday night, scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth for the victory.