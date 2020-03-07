OSU softball: Beavers can't rally past New Mexico State

TEMPE, Ariz. — Oregon State couldn't overcome a 4-0 deficit and dropped a 4-2 decision to New Mexico State on Saturday at the ASU Invitational at Farrington Stadium.
The Beavers (16-9) outhit the Aggies 7-4 and didn't have any errors in the loss.
A solo homer in the first put the Aggies up 1-0 and they added three more in the top of the fourth for a 4-0 lead.
The Beavers came alive in the bottom half of the inning. Mariah Mazon singled and Bailey McLaughlin followed with a double into left center that advanced Mazon to third. Grace Messmer put the Beavers on the board with a sacrifice fly and Morgan Allen grounded out to make it 4-2.
Ashton Phillips (fifth inning) and Messmer (sixth) both doubled but the Beavers couldn't drive them in.
Mazon had five strikeouts in 3⅔ innings before being replaced by Trystan Melancon, who went 3⅓ innings and struck out six batters, five of them looking.
Oregon State will face Ohio State at 2 p.m. Sunday to conclude the ASU Invitational.