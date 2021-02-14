OSU softball: Beavers cap perfect weekend with win over Lions

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State closed out a perfect opening weekend with a 5-1 nonconference softball win over Loyola Marymount on Sunday.

The victory capped a 5-0 start over three days.

Mariah Mazon was dominant in the circle Sunday, allowing just five hits while striking out 10 in the win over the Lions. Rylee Maston, Frankie Hammoude and Missy Nunes belted homers to power the Beavers’ offense, which had 10 hits.

Maston’s second-inning homer put the Beavers up 2-0. Mazon hit a triple to get on base before Hammoude hit her first home run of the season in the fifth. Nunes followed with her fourth home run of the season and the Beavers took a 5-0 lead.

Oregon State will return to action at the Wildcat Invitational hosted by Arizona on Feb. 26-28. The Beavers will open the invitational on Feb. 26 against BYU on before playing Seattle and Arizona on the 27th. OSU will close next weekend’s competition against Colorado State on the 28th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0