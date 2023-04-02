Oregon State's Ellie Garcia threw a complete game shutout of 18th-ranked Oregon on Sunday as the Beavers took the Pac-12 softball series finale, 4-0, at Kelly Field.

Garcia, perfect through 4⅓ frames, allowed just a pair of hits and fanned four while the bats were hot from start to finish.

“Really proud of the team,” OSU coach Laura Berg said. “They fought and battled every pitch. I thought Ellie (Garcia) did a phenomenal job keeping a great hitting team like Oregon at bay.”

A 30-minute rain delay in the first couldn’t hold back what the Beaver offense had in store. The four one-run frames spread across the last five proved to be enough for the upset to cap the short homestand. The Beavers reached base safely in each inning on the afternoon. ¬¬

Erin Mendoza started the scoring in the third when her single toward short drove in Madyson Clark for the early lead. Following a third consecutive perfect inning, Eliana Gottlieb doubled the lead when her sacrifice fly to the warning track allowed Morgan Howey to cross home for the 2-0 advantage.

Abby Doerr, leading off the fifth, blasted the first pitch she saw to left center for her eighth homer of the season to extend the lead to three. Thanks to her first stolen base of the season and smart baserunning, Gottlieb was the last Beaver to cross home for the day when she advanced home on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Aubree Seaney had a two-hit performance at the plate.

Oregon State (11-20-1, 2-9-1) took advantage of miscues by the Ducks (22-11, 5-7) when they used two errors by their rivals to put up their second run.

Doerr has now logged one home run in each of the Pac-12 series. Garcia’s two hits yielded were the lowest in a start all season and didn’t give up a walk for the second time in league play.

The win snapped a seven-game skid to the Ducks as well as a six-game winless streak overall.

Oregon State will head south for the next series, opening a three-game series at UCLA at 5 p.m. Thursday.