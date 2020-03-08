OSU softball: Beavers close tourney with win

TEMPE, Ariz. — Oregon State scored seven runs over the final three innings to earn a 7-3 softball win over Ohio State in the finale of the ASU Invitational on Sunday.

The Beavers (17-9) were led offensively by Izzy Owen, who went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored, and Grace Messmer, who finished with three hits and three runs scored.

After the Buckeyes took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run in the fourth, the Beavers scored three times in the fifth. Fallon Molnar had a two-run double and Missy Nunes reached on an error to bring in the third run.

Owen singled in a run in the sixth before Xiao Gin walked with the bases loaded.

Ohio State got a run back with a solo homer before Owen doubled in a run in the top of the seventh. The Buckeyes added a third solo homer in the bottom of the frame.

Oregon State opens Pac-12 play Friday with a 6 p.m. game at Arizona.

