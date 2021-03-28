 Skip to main content
OSU softball: Beavers Come up short at Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — The Oregon State softball team hit the ball well but it was not enough as No. 9 Arizona closed the weekend series with the 7-5 win Sunday.

“I’m proud of the way (the team) competed this weekend,” coach Laura Berg said. “We hit the ball well against Arizona. We just need the timely hits and then we can leave with some wins.”

The game started out slow with neither team scoring any runs until the third inning.

After Arizona took a 2-0 lead, the Beavers tied the score in the top of the fourth. With the bases loaded, Grace Messmer knocked a single to right field, a pop fly just far enough out of the way of both the second baseman and the right fielder to drop, to drive in two runs.

The Wildcats took a 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth.

Mariah Mazon blasted a three-run homer in the fifth to get the Beavers within 6-5.

But Arizona homered in the bottom of the frame for a 7-5.

The Beavers return home this Thursday through Saturday to take on Oregon.

