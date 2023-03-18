California evened the Pac-12 Conference softball with Oregon State by taking a 15-6 decision Saturday afternoon at Kelly Field.

Big hits from Abby Doerr and Frankie Hammoude kept the Beavers (10-15, 1-4 Pac-12) in it as the two combined for a pair of home runs and five runs batted in. Doerr and Hammoude have each hit six home runs on the season.

Cal (20-7, 2-3 Pac-12) got the scoring going early, plating five in the first two innings, including four from two home runs to seize the lead.

Grace Messmer got the Beavers on the board in the third when she brought in Doerr on a double to left center. Hammoude then blasted her homer to drive in Messmer.

The Beavers put up a three-spot in the fourth when Doerr launched a three-run shot to right center, just left of the Kelly Field videoboard.

But the Golden Bears put the game out of reach with seven runs over the final three innings.

OSU reliever Chloe Moffitt went 5⅔, allowing 14 runs on 15 hits. She came on in the second for Ellie Garcia, who fanned a pair and walked one.

The rubber match is slated for an 11 a.m. first pitch Sunday from Kelly Field and can be seen live on the Oregon State live stream.