OSU softball: Beavers drop series finale to Huskies
The Oregon State softball team dropped a 2-1 Pac-12 softball decision to No. 6 Washington in their series finale on Sunday.

Washington took a 1-0 lead on an RBI triple in the first before the Beavers tied the game in the second on a run-scoring single by Ashton Zeiher.

The Huskies regained the lead with a solo home run in the fifth to take three of the four games in the series.

Oregon State travels to face No. 2 UCLA for a four-game series Friday through Sunday.

