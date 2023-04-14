Oregon State starter Tarni Stepto held ninth-ranked Washington to two runs over six innings of work Friday night, but the Huskies came away with a 2-0 victory.

Stepto gave up six hits and two walks as she kept the Beavers close in the opening game of the three-game Pac-12 Conference series at Kelly Field. Both Washington runs came on a third-inning blast by Madison Huskey.

Ellie Garcia pitched a scoreless seventh for the Beavers (10-24-1, 2-13-1 Pac-12).

"Tarni did a great job. She did exactly what we needed her to do. She kept us in the game," said Oregon State coach Laura Berg.

Washington (30-8, 11-5) threatened to blow the game open in the fifth inning, loading the bases with just one out. But Stepto struck out the next two batters to end the threat. The junior ended the game with six strikeouts.

"I was really happy with the way I competed," Stepto said. "It's tough when you get hit over the fence and give up two runs, but kudos to that hitter. She took advantage of my missed spot."

Oregon State catcher Des Rivera helped Stepto in the fourth as she threw out Washington's Rylee Holtorf on a stolen-base attempt to end the inning.

Offensively, Oregon State couldn't put anything together as Washington pitchers Kelley Lynch and Ruby Meylan combined on a no-hitter. Four OSU players drew a walk, but all were left stranded.

Abby Doerr had a hard-luck night for the Beavers. In the first inning she hit a high blast to right field which was caught on the warning track. Then in the sixth she hit a stinging line drive right at Washington left-fielder Sami Reynolds.

Washington 2, Oregon St. 0

Washington 002 000 0 — 2 8 0

Oregon St. 000 000 0 — 0 0 1

Lynch, Meylan (6) and Johnson. Stepto, Garcia (7) and Rivera. W: Lynch (7-2). L: Stepto (4-12). S: Meylan (5). 2B: Huskey (UW), Fiedler (UW), Holtorf (UW). HR: Huskey (UW).

Hits: Washington 8 (Klingler 2, Huskey 2, Reynolds 2, Fiedler, Holtorf). OSU 0

RBIs: Washington 2 (Huskey 2). OSU 0.