OSU softball: Beavers drop two to Arizona
OSU SOFTBALL

TUCSON, Arizona — The Oregon State softball team dropped a doubleheader at No. 9 Arizona on Saturday.

The Beavers lost 9-5 and 10-2.

The Beavers hit the ball through both games, with 11 total hits on the day.

The  OSU offense combined for four home runs in one day of play. Sophomore Frankie Hammoude knocked two balls out of the park with junior Missy Nunes and freshman Charity Sevaaetasi hitting one each.

The Beavers will close their four-game series against the Wildcats with one final game at noon Sunday.

