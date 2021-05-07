OSU softball: Beavers edge No. 10 Sun Devils 1-0

The Oregon State softball team opened its Dam Worth It series with a 1-0 win over visiting No. 10 Arizona State.

The Beavers scored in the first and held on from there. Madison Simon wound up getting home on an ASU error.

“It was a great team win,” said head coach Laura Berg. “Mariah [Mazon] did a great job at keeping a lineup like theirs quiet. We need to clean up the defense and do a better job at hitting but overall it was a great victory.”

Mazon struck out seven and held ASU to three hits to take the win.

The Sun Devils had runners on second and third in the seventh but the Beavers were able to end the game.

The teams will meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m.

