The Oregon State softball team’s upset bid of No. 9 Washington was dashed in the final frame on Saturday evening at Kelly Field as the Huskies won 3-2.

Abby Doerr and Erin Mendoza combined for four hits — a pair apiece — to lead the offense on the day. In addition to the two base knocks, Doerr brought a runner home. Grace Messmer and Des Rivera also each contributed a hit to the cause.

After falling behind by a run in the third, the Beavers took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning to energize a crowd of over 750 in orange and black.

With just one away in the Beavers’ fifth, Morgan Howey scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at one and shift some momentum. In the next at-bat, Doerr roped a single to center that brought Mendoza home for the lead. The Beavers threatened in the sixth when Kristalyn Romulo advanced into scoring position at second but was left stranded.

Washington took the lead back for good with a two-run shot to center in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

With the chance to win it in seven or push it for some bonus softball, Rivera’s groundout with the bases loaded ended the team's second-best threat of the game.

Pitching the distance, Ellie Garcia was charged with the loss. Garcia gave up five hits and yielded two walks with two strikeouts.

Oregon State (11-25-1, 2-14-1 Pac-12) and Washington will conclude the series Sunday at Kelly Field with first pitch set for noon. The game can be seen on the OSU live stream.