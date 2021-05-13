OSU softball: Beavers fall at Utah

The Oregon State softball team dropped the opener of this weekend’s series, as the Beavers fell to Utah 3-1 Thursday evening in Salt Lake City.

Frankie Hammoude had two of the Beavers’ five hits and Missy Nunes, Grace Messmer and Chance Burden also recorded hits in the contest. Xiao Gin drove in the Beavers’ only run, plating Messmer with a sacrifice fly in the third.

Mariah Mazon pitched all six innings, striking out four. With the outing, she now has 193 strikeouts on the season, good for ninth on Oregon State’s single-season list.

The Beavers drew first blood in the third. Messmer and Burden started the frame with back-to-back singles, before Madison Simon walked to load the bases and Gin brought home the game’s first run.

It looked as though the Beavers might double the advantage the following frame, as they placed a runner in scoring position with no outs, but the OSU threat was stranded at third. Utah responded by plating three in the bottom of the inning to head to the fifth up 3-1.