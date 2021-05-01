OSU softball: Beavers fall in nine

STANFORD, California — The Oregon State softball team fell 1-0 in nine innings at Stanford in game one of the series Friday night.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said head coach Laura Berg. “Mariah (Mazon) threw well, we just didn’t get the timely hit.”

Frankie Hammoude opened the ninth with her second single of the day, but the Beavers were unable to take advantage of having a runner and the Cardinal took the game in the bottom of the ninth.

Mazon tossed five strikeouts allowing just one run and seven hits in 8.2 innings.

The teams will meet for a doubleheader Saturday, with the first pitch at 1 p.m.

