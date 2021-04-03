OSU softball: Beavers fall short in series finale

Frankie Hammoude and Missy Nunes hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, but the Oregon State softball team came up just short Saturday evening as the Beavers fell to No. 3 Oregon 4-3 in the series finale at Kelly Field.

Hammoude’s solo shot was her team-leading 11th homer of the season, while Nunes recorded her eighth. Bailey McLaughlin also homered in the contest, her first round-tripper of the campaign.

Mariah Mazon and Madison Simon both hit doubles in the contest. Mazon got her third start in the circle on the weekend, going the full seven innings, striking out five and allowing eight hits.

Oregon took the lead on a solo home run in the top of the second, but the Beavers answered in the bottom of the frame as McLaughlin launched her first home run of the season to center field.

The Ducks plated a pair in the top of the third, before Mazon ended the frame with a strikeout. Oregon State looked to cut into the deficit in the fourth, as Madison Simon drove a double to right-center, but she was stranded at second.