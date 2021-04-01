OSU softball: Beavers fall to Ducks

The Oregon State softball team was edged 2-0 by No. 3 Oregon Thursday evening at Kelly Field in Corvallis.

Mariah Mazon put in a strong performance in the circle and the batter’s box, allowing just five hits and two runs in seven innings of work, while going 2-for-3 from the plate. Mazon also recorded nine strikeouts, bringing her season total to 126.

Grace Messmer had one hit on the day, hammering a single to left in the seventh inning. Missy Nunes walked twice in three plate appearances, and Maia Rader reached once via a base on balls. The Beavers played a clean game in the field, finishing the contest without an error.

Oregon scored in the first and seventh innings. The Ducks jumped in front early on a solo homer in the top of the first. Oregon loaded the bases in the top of the fourth, but Mazon worked out of the jam to keep the deficit at one.

Oregon State threatened in bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with two out before the Oregon pitcher was able to get out of the frame. The Beavers proceeded to strand another in the fifth.

Oregon tacked on a second run in the top of the seventh, stringing together a walk along with a pair of base hits to plate one before Mazon ended the frame with a strikeout.

The Beavers opened the bottom of the second with a single from Messmer, but Oregon State was unable to bring her home.

