OSU softball: Beavers fall to Missouri

Oregon State fell to Missouri 5-4 in nine innings at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.

The Beavers scored four runs in the first inning but could not hold the lead as the Tigers tied it with four in the bottom of the fourth.

Maia Rader got the Beavers started in the first by leading off with a first-pitch single past Missouri's shortstop. Freshman Xiao Gin singled back to the pitcher while advancing Rader to second. Both advanced another base to put themselves in scoring position off a throwing error. Junior Missy Nunes smacked a double into deep right field to score both Rader and Gin giving OSU a 2-0 lead with no outs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Junior Mariah Mazon followed with a single through the left side to put runners on the corners. Grace Messmer advanced Mazon to second but was out on the play at first. With runners on second and third and one out, Rylee Maston hit a double into right center to score Nunes and Mazon. The Beavers held a 4-0 lead after one.

It went into extra innings and Missouri took the win when the Tigers got runners on the corners and came up with a base hit.

Nunes had a double and two RBIs and Rader went 3 for 4.