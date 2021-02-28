 Skip to main content
OSU softball: Beavers fall to No. 3 Arizona in extras
OSU SOFTBALL

OSU softball: Beavers fall to No. 3 Arizona in extras

Beavers Sports Logo Orange

TUCSON, Ariz. — No. 3 Arizona scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to fend off the upset bid of Oregon State on Sunday, taking a 3-2 nonconference softball win.

Oregon State coach Laura Berg said she was “very proud of the way the team competed.”

Madison Simon opened the game with a double but that was the only hit for the Beavers through the first five innings.

Down 1-0, junior Mariah Mazon tied the score with her second home run of the weekend in the top of the sixth inning.

The Wildcats left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

Freshman Charity Sevaaetasi doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth but the Wildcats were able to win it in the bottom half the inning.

The Beavers head to Colorado next weekend for the Colorado Classic on March 5-7.

Tags

