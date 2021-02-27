OSU softball: Beavers fall to Seattle

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oregon State softball team fell short in a tough 2-1 loss to Seattle University.

Sophomore Frankie Hammoude put the Beavers on the board with her second home run of the season to open the bottom of the fifth. Junior Missy Nunes and freshman Grace Messmer each singled to follow Hammoude. But the Beavers left three on as the Redhawks grabbed three outs to close the inning with a 2-1 lead.

OSU battled to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nunes sent a single to center to start things off. Redshirt-freshman Bailey McLaughlin stepped in to pinch hit and drew a walk. Messmer bunted to advance Nunes and freshman Ivana Perez, running for McLaughlin. With one out and a runner on second and third, the Beavers had two strikeouts to end the game.

“Today was not our best hitting day but I saw a lot of good actions from the players,” OSU coach Laura Berg said. “We need to be better at in-game making adjustments fast.”

Both Oregon State and Seattle put up eight strikeouts with the Beavers out-hitting the Redhawks, 5-3.

The Beavers will take on No. 3 Arizona at 10 a.m. Sunday. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was moved when Colorado State was unable to play OSU due to COVID-19 protocols.

