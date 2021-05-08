 Skip to main content
OSU softball: Beavers fall to Sun Devils
OSU SOFTBALL

OSU softball: Beavers fall to Sun Devils

The Oregon State softball team fell to No. 10 Arizona State 5-2 Saturday at the OSU Softball Complex.

The Beavers scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Pinch-running for Frankie Hammoude, Jade Soto crossed the plate as Charity Sevaaetasi hit OSU’s third single.

Arizona State answered with four runs on four hits in the top of the fifth.

After going three-up, three-down to keep the Sun Devils off base, OSU tallied two singles from Grace Messmer and freshman Xiao Gin in the sixth inning. After ASU switched pitchers, Madison Simon hit a sac fly to bring in Messmer for the Beavers’ second run.

The Sun Devils added a run in the top of the seventh and the Beavers were unable to answer.

The teams will meet at noon Sunday for the third game of the series.The Beavers will honor their seniors before the first pitch.

