OSU softball: Beavers finish series with win

SALT LAKE CITY — A six-run fifth inning lifted the Oregon State softball team to an 8-3 win over Utah Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City.
Frankie Hammoude hit her fourth home run over the Beavers’ last three games, driving in a pair in the top of the first. Missy Nunes had two hits and a pair of RBIs, while Grace Messmer also had a two-hit, two-RBI day. Charity Sevaaetasi doubled in the contest and drove in a run.
Mariah Mazon struck out five in the contest, notching her 200th strikeout of the season in the fifth inning. Mazon also recorded a pair of hits on the offensive end. Nerissa Eason got the start at pitcher for Oregon State, allowing four hits and two runs in three-and-a-third innings of work.
The Beavers scored in the top of the first for the third-straight game, as Mazon walked before Hammoude hammered a two-run blast over the left field wall to send Oregon State to the bottom of the frame in front 2-0.
Utah threatened in the bottom of the second, placing runners on second and third with one out. Eason was able to escape the inning with no damage, recording a strikeout to end the frame. Oregon State looked to respond in the third, when Mazon and Hammoude both reached base with one out, but the Beavers were unable to add to their lead. Messmer singled to start the fourth, but she was stranded at second.
The Utes plated two in the bottom of the fourth, before Mazon worked out of a bases-loaded jam to send the teams to the fifth level at two.
The deadlock didn’t last long, as the Beavers exploded with six runs in the top of the fifth. Nunes came through with a two-RBI single, before Messmer plated a pair with a single back up the middle. Sevaaetasi tacked on another run with a double off the wall, before Burden put Oregon State up six with a sacrifice fly.
Utah scored one in the bottom of the seventh, but Mazon was able to lock the Utes down from there to secure the win.
With the win, the Beavers wrap up the regular season with a record of 20-26.