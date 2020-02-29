OSU softball: Beavers get split on final day of tournament

HONOLULU — Junior Mariah Mazon hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the sixth inning against Nevada to help the Oregon State softball team split action on the final day of the Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament on Saturday.

OSU dropped a 6-1 decision earlier in the day to Seattle.

Against Nevada, the Beavers scored twice in the third as Missy Nunes and Xiao Gin both singled in runs.

Mazon started a four-run fifth with an RBI single before Grace Messmer delivered an RBI single and another run scored on an error on the play. The final run of the frame scored on a wild pitch.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mazon then ended it in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run homer.

Nunes had three hits and Gin and Mazon two each in the win. Mazon also went the distance in the circle, allowing two hits.

The Beavers had just four hits in the first game of the day against Seattle.

Late Friday, the Beavers topped Hawaii 5-1 thanks to a grand slam by Nunes in the fifth inning. Ashton Phillips had an RBI single in the sixth and Trystan Melancon tossed a three-hitter in the circle.

The Beavers (14-7) are back in action at a tournament in Tempe, Arizona, on Thursday where they will play five games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0