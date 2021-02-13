OSU softball: Beavers have big day at the plate in two wins

FULLERTON, Calif. — The Oregon State softball team came up big at the plate to take two more wins at the Easton Invitational.

The Beavers (4-0) rolled past Utah State 6-0 and then blew out Cal State Fullerton 11-0 in five innings.

The Beavers had home runs from freshman Charity Sevaaetasi, senior Fallon Molnar, and junior Missy Nunes. Sevaaetasi hit her first career homer while Molnar and Nunes combined for seven RBIs against the Titans.

OSU was further highlighted by the defense led by junior Mariah Mazon and senior Nerissa Eason. The two pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts through the two games. Mazon pitched her first no-hitter of the season while Eason allowed just two hits in a five-inning game.

Oregon State returns to action tomorrow at 12 p.m. at Loyola Marymount.

