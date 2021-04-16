 Skip to main content
OSU softball: Beavers lose at UCLA
OSU SOFTBALL

OSU softball: Beavers lose at UCLA

LOS ANGELES — The Oregon State softball team fell 7-0 to No. 2 UCLA in game two of the series.

The Bruins quickly took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first but the Beavers stopped the bleeding by getting three outs with two on base.

Grace Messmer opened the fifth with the Beavers’ first hit of the weekend with a double to center field. But UCLA followed with three outs to leave her on base.

The Bruins scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away.

The teams will meet for game three of the series at noon on Sunday.

