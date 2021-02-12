OSU softball: Beavers open season with sweep

FULLERTON, Calif. — The Oregon State softball team opened the 2021 with two wins.

The Beavers earned victories over Utah State (6-1) and Cal State Fullerton (5-4) at the Easton Invitational.

OSU was led by impressive work from the circle by senior Trystan Melancon and junior Mariah Mazon. The two pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts in the two games. Melancon allowed just two hits against the Aggies while Mazon led the defense in a comeback win over the Titans.

The Beavers opened the season with a strong game against the Aggies. OSU took a 1-0 lead in the first as freshman Madison Simon started her career with a single and eventually made it to third before Mazon knocked her in.

Utah State quickly answered with a home run in the top of the second inning. Despite the tied score, Melancon did not let up, gaining her fourth strikeout in the second inning before having a part in all three outs in the third.

In the bottom of the fourth, freshman Grace Messmer hit a double with the bases loaded to grab two RBIs with freshman Ivana Perez eventually gaining a fourth RBI for Oregon State.

The bottom of the sixth saw the Beavers’ first home run of 2021 when junior Missy Nunes sent the ball over center field for two RBIs.