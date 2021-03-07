OSU softball: Beavers overpower Northern Colorado, 15-0

The Oregon State softball team cruised to a 15-0 victory over Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, on Sunday morning.

“Today was a much better day at the plate,” coach Laura Berg said. “We were aggressive and drove the ball into the gaps. That is what we are capable of doing.”

After scoring at least one run in each of the first five innings, the Beavers collected eight runs on eight hits in the sixth inning to seal the victory.

Junior pitcher Mariah Mazon combined for nine strikeouts in the six-inning game. Mazon and freshman Charity Sevaaetasi were the leaders at the plate. Both hit for a home run while Mazon drove in four runs and Sevaaetasi added three RBIs.

Sophomore Maia Rader led off the first inning with a single off a full count. Mazon took it one step further when she hit a two-run homer for her first at-bat.

Already holding a 2-0 lead, the Beavers did not stop. The defensive half of the first and second innings saw three-straight outs including four strikeouts from Mazon.

Sophomore Frankie Hammoude scored the second home run of the day for the lone score in the third inning before Mazon added two more strikeouts in the bottom of the third.