OSU softball: Beavers push winning streak to 14 games

The Oregon State softball team wrapped up play at the Amy S. Harrison Classic on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over North Dakota State in Riverside, California.

The 25th-ranked Beavers (17-3) have won 14 games in a row, their longest winning streak under head coach Laura Berg.

The day was highlighted by Tarni Stepto's complete-game performance. Stepto (5-0) struck out nine and allowed one hit with no walks and one hit batter.

After the Bison took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Oregon State answered with three runs in the second. Des Rivera doubled to left center to drive in the tying run. Madison Simon followed with a two-run single to right field to give the Beavers their final margin.

The Beavers will return home to host Robert Morris in their home opener. The twin bill starts at 2 p.m. Monday at Kelly Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.